'Punjab Govt Working Efficiently Under CM Bhagwant Mann,' Says Former Deputy CM Of Delhi Manish Sisodia After Arriving In Amritsar

Amritsar: After concluding his padyatra in Delhi and being released from jail, former Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia arrived in Amritsar on Sunday and said that the Punjab government under the leadership of CM Bhagwant Mann is working efficiently.

Upon landing at Shri Guru Ram Dass International Airport, Sisodia said, "During my time in jail, I missed the people and my team in Punjab. The Punjab government is working efficiently under CM Bhagwant Mann's leadership."

Former Delhi DCM Manish Sisodia and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann visited Shri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar.



"Now that I am out of jail, I hope Arvind Kejriwal will also be released soon," he added.

About The Arrest Of Former Deputy CM Of Delhi Manish Sisodia

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on March 21 in connection with a money laundering investigation related to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

Last week, Sisodia began his 'padyatra', reconnecting with the public after 17 months of imprisonment.

In February 2023, Sisodia was arrested by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of now-scrapped Delhi's new excise policy.

According to the CBI, Sisodia had played the most vital role in the criminal conspiracy and he had been deeply involved in the formulation as well as the implementation of the said policy.

Assembly polls in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025. Congress could not win a single seat in the Delhi assembly polls held in 2020. While the AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats, the BJP secured eighth in the last assembly polls.