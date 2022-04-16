Punjab govt announces 300 units of free electricity for households from July 1

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab on Saturday announced 300 units of free electricity for the people of the state, reported news agency ANI.

"Government of Punjab announces 300 units of free electricity for households from July 1st, 2022," Punjab's Information and Public Relations Department said.

The announcement came on the day when Bhagwant Mann-led government completed its one month in the office today.

Mann met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday to discuss the scheme of providing free electricity to the people of Punjab and indicated.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had on Tuesday said his government will soon give "good news" to the people of the state, indicating it could announce free power supply to households.

During a press conference in Jalandhar, Mann said, "On the 16th we will give a great good news to the people of Punjab."

The Aam Aadmi Party had made the promise in the run-up to the Punjab Assembly polls. While making the announcement last year, Kejriwal had, however, not clarified whether 300 units of free power will be given per month as Punjab has a two-month billing cycle.

