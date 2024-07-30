Punjab: Express Train Going From Jammu To Jodhpur Halted At Kasu Begu Station After Receiving Bomb Threat; Visuals Surface

Ferozepur: An express train going from Jammu to Rajasthan's Jodhpur was halted at Kasu Begu station in Firozpur, Punjab after police received a phone call regarding a bomb threat onboard, officials said on Tuesday.

Ferozepur SSP Saumya Mishra said that police teams have reached the spot and an investigation is underway.

#WATCH | Punjab: Express train going from Jammu to Jodhpur stopped at Kasu Begu station of Firozpur after Police received a phone call regarding a bomb threat onboard. Police teams have reached the spot and an investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/P6BrPdI1WP — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2024

Statement Of Ferozepur SSP

"Ferozepur police received information that a train has been stopped at Kasu Begu Railway Station. Police have reached the spot and the area has been cordoned off. The passengers have been evacuated. Three bomb disposal squad teams of the Punjab Police will be reaching the spot. Dog squad teams have reached the spot," Ferozepur SSP told reporters.

Further investigation is underway and more details are awaited.