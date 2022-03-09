Punjab elections 2022: Exit polls should be banned, says SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal

After most of the exit polls predicted a clear majority for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday said that opinion polls should be banned.

"I think no Punjabi believes the exit polls. Opinion polls and exit polls should be banned. EC monitors that voters aren't influenced, but nowadays some governments get opinion polls conducted using public money. AAP has done this," Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir S Badal was quoted as saying by ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal visited Amritsar's Golden Temple, a day before the announcement of Assembly Elections results.

Notably, the SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal contested from Jalalabad Assembly constituency in Punjab Assembly elections. His wife, Harsimrat Kaur Badal is a Lok Sabha MP.

Most of the exit polls were unanimous in predicting a big win for the AAP in Punjab, with India Today-Axis projecting up to 76-90 seats in the 117-member Assembly.

Some exit polls forecast a hung Assembly in Punjab, which is ruled by the Congress, while giving a clear edge to the AAP.

News 24-Today's Chankaya predicted a wave in the AAP's favour in Punjab, giving it 100 seats.

TV9 Bharatvarsh-Polstrat, however, predicted 56-61 seats for the Kejriwal-led party in Punjab, making it the frontrunner to form the government in the state.

The Congress was mostly predicted to be securing the second spot in Punjab.

Counting of votes in the recently concluded Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa will take place from tomorrow.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 12:00 PM IST