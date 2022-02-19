Punjab Elections 2022: CM Charanjit Singh Channi feeds cows at cowshed in Bhadaur; watch video

Barnala: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday during campaigning for state Assembly polls was seen feeding cows at a cowshed in Bhadaur Assembly constituency of Barnala district.

The Congress leader is contesting the polls from two Assembly seats -- Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib.

Meanwhile, CM Channi had informed Amit Shah in a letter that banned organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) is exhorting the electorate of Punjab to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party in the February 20 Assembly elections.

"It is understood that this is a very serious issue of compromising the security and integrity of the country, and thus needs to be thoroughly investigated. I would urge upon you to immediately get this matter investigated for taking appropriate action in this regard," Channi wrote in the letter.

Responding to the letter, Shah said, "Such an act of keeping in touch with a separatist organisation and taking its help for the elections is a very serious issue for the country's unity. It is shameful that such people are joining hands with terrorists to come to power."

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday claimed that the SAD-BSP alliance would win over 80 seats in the February 20 Punjab assembly polls.

Badal also predicted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would fail to cross its tally of 20 seats that it won in the 2017 polls while the Congress was likely to be reduced to less than 10 seats in 117-member Punjab assembly.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 11:41 AM IST