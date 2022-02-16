Punjab elections 2022: AAP photocopy of Congress; vote for BJP and alliance, says PM Modi in Pathankot rally; watch video

Ahead of state assembly elections in Punjab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed a poll rally and appealed the voters to vote for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and give him a chance to serve the people of Punjab.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Addressing the rally ahead of the February 20 Punjab Assembly elections, he said farming, trade and industry will be made profitable in five years if the BJP-led alliance is voted to power in the state.

"Give me five years to serve you. I assure you farming, trade, industry will be made profitable," PM Modi said at a poll rally in Pathankot.

He hit out at the Congress and the AAP. PM Modi said: "If Congress is original, AAP is its xerox...One looted Punjab while the other one is involved in scam after scam in Delhi. Despite being 'Ek hi thali ke chatte batte' they (AAP & Cong) are playing 'noora kushti' (fixed fight) in Punjab, pretending to be against each other."

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Further hitting out at Congress, PM Modi said we look at Punjab with a vision of 'punjabiyat', while our opposition sees through the prism of politics.

"Punjabiyat is of umpteen importance to us, while the Opposition views Punjab from the lens of 'Siyasat' (politics)...When Captain Sahab was in Congress, he would stop them from moving in the wrong direction. Now, he is also not there...," he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

PM Modi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party government followed the footsteps of Sant Ravidas and ensured that everyone has food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing a public rally in Pathankot, PM Modi said, "We have the same "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" principle. For our government, the betterment of the poor is the most pertinent task. The world has been affected by the COVID pandemic but the BJP government followed the footsteps of Sant Ravidas and ensured everyone gets food. Despite the pandemic, India is giving free ration to crores of citizens including the poor of Punjab. We made all the efforts and ensured that no one is left hungry. Even in big countries, people have no food but we have given food to people and ensured that. This is holy service for me." "Vaccine has become a boon for the country as we made sure free vaccines for all. The economy has also improved because of the vaccines and our government has prioritised it," he said.

The Prime Minister said that more than 95 per cent of the people have already been administered with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and work is in progress to administer the second dose at a fast pace. With the vaccine, the countrymen have got a huge protective shield to fight against Corona, he added.

He said that the BJP government also provided free of cost COVID vaccine to all people. "We went from village to village and worked day and night to save the lives of the countrymen and we did what the world could not do," he said.

"I came to Pathankot on a scooter and train. People from Pathankot were so kind that they brought food for me in lunchboxes," he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 01:19 PM IST