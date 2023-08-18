Punjab: Dismissed AIG Raj Jit Singh Declared Proclaimed Offender In Drugs Smuggling Case

Twitter

Chandigarh: The district court in Mohali has declared the dismissed assistant inspector general (AIG) of Punjab police Raj Jit Singh as proclaimed offender in a drugs smuggling case.

The former police officer, who was dismissed from service on April 17 for colluding with drug smugglers, framing innocent people and running an extortion racket, was declared a proclaimed offender by the court of judicial magistrate first class (JMIC), Mohali, on Thursday after he failed to appear before it in which he was an accused.

The JMIC Jagjeet Singh declared the ex-AIG a proclaimed offender after the latter’s counsel HS Dhanoa sought to defer the proceedings for five to seven days to wait for the order of the Supreme Court where the matter was subjudice.

For the record, the Mohali district court had initiated the proclamation proceedings against dismissed officer Raj Jit Singh in July this year after it had issued warrants against him asking him to be present before the court on or before August 17. However, since the accused former police officer failed to appear before the court, the order was pronounced on Thursday.

It may be recalled that the accused former AIG also faces a vigilance bureau probe into the assets alleged amassed by him through the drugs smuggling.

The dismissal orders by the home department stated that Raj Jit Singh – the first SSP-rank officer to be dismissed on drug charges – colluded with smugglers, framed innocent persons in false cases and ran an extortion racket along with another police officer Inderjit Singh.

Former inspector Inderjit Singh who had been dismissed in June 2017 on the charges of drug smuggling, who was given undue favours, had also worked under the dismissed AIG. Inderjit Singh had joined Punjab police as a constable in 1986, was given out-of-turn promotions and was promoted as inspector.

