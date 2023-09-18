Punjab Crime: Former Minister Jagdish Singh Garcha & Family Sedated With Poisonous Food, House Ransacked & Robbed By Domestic Helper In Ludhiana (VIDEO)

Police at the house of the former minister whose house was robbed and ransacked |

Ludhiana: In a shocking incident in Punjab's Ludhiana, Former Akali Dal minister Jagdish Singh Garcha and his family were fed poisonous substance, probably spiked food, and his house was ransacked and robbed on Monday (September 18). The minister, his wife and two women domestic helpers were found unconscious at the house, said police. The police suspect the absconding domestic helper to be the main accused in the case. The house where the incident took place is located in Maharaja Ranjit Nagar, Pakhowal road in Ludhiana.

A male domestic help was missing from the house after the incident. Police suspect the male domestic helper to be the main accused. A police team is on the lookout for the accused.

Inspector Gurpreet Singh of SHO Sadar police station said that initally it looks like the male domestic helper mixed some intoxicating substance in the food on Sunday (September 17) night. He then allegedy fled away with cash and jewellery, said police.

The former minister, his wife and the other two women domestic helpers were found unconscious on Monday morning. The minister and his wife as well as the women domestic helpers didn't answer the doorbell in the morning which led to the suspicion. When police arrived and entered inside the house, they immediately learnt that it is a case of robbery. After investigations, they found out that the male servant from the house was missing and so was cash, valluables and other jewellery. Police said it is doing the needful to nab the accused. Garcha is a former MLA and cabinet minister.

Watch the video below.