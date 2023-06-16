Punjab Cops Reach Twitter User Maithun's Residence For Sharing Video On Kejriwal's Son Allegedly Earning ₹10 Lakh A Month From Delhi Govt

The Punjab Police visited the residence of Maithun, a well-known Twitter user with the handle @Being_Humor, in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. Maithun himself took it to his Twitter and confirmed the news. The visit was allegedly in response to Maithun sharing a video clip that claimed Arvind Kejriwal's son had received undue benefits from the Delhi government.
Maithun Sought Help From The Authorities
Maithun expressed astonishment on Twitter, stating that two unidentified policemen arrived at his parents' home without revealing their identity or providing any notice. He reached out to authorities, including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, MP Police, State's Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra, and the Prime Minister's Office, seeking clarification and expressing concern over the unannounced visit.
About The Controversial Video
The video clip in question, originally posted by a Twitter user with the handle @NamdeoOm, was a response to a tweet by AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav. The video alleged that Arvind Kejriwal's son was benefiting from the Delhi government and claimed he earned Rs 10 lakhs per month while studying at IIT Delhi. The video also alleged that treadmills in Kejriwal's bungalow were rented from a company owned by his son stated a report in OpIndia.
Screenshot of Maithun's Twitter Post |
Maithun's Reaction On The Video
Maithun's only contribution to the controversy was sharing the video with a caption that posed the question, "Is this true?" He did not make any claims himself, merely seeking clarification on the video's veracity. This tweet, however, has been withheld in India after Punjab cyber crime police obtained a court order. It remains accessible outside India.