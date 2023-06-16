Punjab Cops Reach Twitter User Maithun's Residence For Sharing Video On Kejriwal's Son Allegedly Earning ₹10 Lakh A Month From Delhi Govt |

The Punjab Police visited the residence of Maithun, a well-known Twitter user with the handle @Being_Humor, in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. Maithun himself took it to his Twitter and confirmed the news. The visit was allegedly in response to Maithun sharing a video clip that claimed Arvind Kejriwal's son had received undue benefits from the Delhi government.

Just now two police men came to my home where my parents live and said that there is a notice against me from Mohali.



They didn’t tell their identity neither they gave any notice, waited for five mins and left.



A few days back I got a mail from twitter for a tweet where I… pic.twitter.com/mI8OBfByQO — maithun (@Being_Humor) June 15, 2023

Maithun Sought Help From The Authorities

Maithun expressed astonishment on Twitter, stating that two unidentified policemen arrived at his parents' home without revealing their identity or providing any notice. He reached out to authorities, including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, MP Police, State's Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra, and the Prime Minister's Office, seeking clarification and expressing concern over the unannounced visit.

लो अब तुमसे बड़ा कोई बेवकूफ नहीं है

अरविंद केजरीवाल के सिपाही हो

अपने बेटे के लिए प्राइवेट बस बुक करा देते

इतना भी न कर सके तो क्या।और मतलब वो सूकर शीशमहल में रह रहा है सिपाहियों के बेटे को धक्के खाने के लिए छोड़ दिया है खुद का बेटा पैसों में खेल रहा है। तुम लोग बुद्धू बन रहे हो pic.twitter.com/6vffVJ7xT9 — ॐ ओमप्रकाश (@NamdeoOm) June 11, 2023

About The Controversial Video

The video clip in question, originally posted by a Twitter user with the handle @NamdeoOm, was a response to a tweet by AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav. The video alleged that Arvind Kejriwal's son was benefiting from the Delhi government and claimed he earned Rs 10 lakhs per month while studying at IIT Delhi. The video also alleged that treadmills in Kejriwal's bungalow were rented from a company owned by his son stated a report in OpIndia.

Screenshot of Maithun's Twitter Post |

Maithun's Reaction On The Video

Maithun's only contribution to the controversy was sharing the video with a caption that posed the question, "Is this true?" He did not make any claims himself, merely seeking clarification on the video's veracity. This tweet, however, has been withheld in India after Punjab cyber crime police obtained a court order. It remains accessible outside India.