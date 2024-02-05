Punjab: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge To Lead State Workers’ Convention In Ludhiana's Samrala On February 11

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge |

Chandigarh: Congress president and the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge would hold the state party workers’ convention in Ludhiana’s Samrala town on February 11.

The state party chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said in a statement that it was first time that the entire state body of the party had been formed with the 2,145 mandal presidents, 24,570 mandal committee members, 289 block presidents, 8,959 block committee members, 29 district presidents and 2,675 district committee members.

The PPCC president further said that he had also been regularly holding meetings with all the office-holders to take feedback from them.

Stating that while the party national president Kharge would interact with leaders, office-holders as well as workers in the meeting, Warring said the convention was set to boost the morale of the workers ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

However, pertinently, a chasm within stares at Congress in Punjab currently with the state leadership and the former state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu not being seen on the same page. While most of the top state leaders including state chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, state in-charge Devender Yadav and the leader of opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa had held deliberations with leaders of some of the Lok Sabha seats about the preparations for the upcoming polls, Sidhu held his rallies and meetings at other places, skipping these meets.