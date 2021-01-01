Punjab Cong MPs continue protest against farm laws at Delhi's Jantar Mantar

New Delhi: Congress Members of Parliament from Punjab continued their protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on Friday.

"It has been 25 days that we are sitting here with our families. No government representative came here to talk. If as MPs this is our condition, you can think what would be the condition for a common man," Ravneet Singh Bittu, Congress MP said.

Bittu while speaking to ANI said that we hope that the government repeal the newly enacted farm laws in this New Year.