Punjab CM orders probe into nexus of politicians with gangsters

On Saturday, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh ordered a probe into the Akali Dal’s alleged links with gangsters.
The Punjab CMO said: “Taking suo motu cognizance of media reports alleging nexus of some politicians with gangsters in the state, CM Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered an inquiry into the matter, promising stern action against anyone found to be so involved.”
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)