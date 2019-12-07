India

Punjab CM orders probe into nexus of politicians with gangsters

By FPJ Web Desk

Amarinder Singh with Rahul Gandhi
On Saturday, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh ordered a probe into the Akali Dal’s alleged links with gangsters.

The Punjab CMO said: “Taking suo motu cognizance of media reports alleging nexus of some politicians with gangsters in the state, CM Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered an inquiry into the matter, promising stern action against anyone found to be so involved.”

