Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi urges PM Modi to order probe into separatism allegations against Arvind Kejriwal

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conduct an impartial inquiry into the allegations against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal levelled by former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas.

Taking to Twitter, Charanjit Singh Channi said: "As CM of Punjab, I request Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji to order an impartial enquiry in the matter of @DrKumarVishwas Ji’s video. Politics aside, people of Punjab have paid a heavy price while fighting separatism. Hon’ble PM needs to address the worry of every Punjabi."

AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Thursday hit out at rival political parties for their attempts to "defame" Arvind Kejriwal and stop his party from coming to power in Punjab.

Chadha, who is MLA from Rajinder Nagar in Delhi, said for the past few days, leaders of the Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal, and the BJP are constantly attacking Aam Aadmi Party national convener Kejriwal through their statements.

"All the parties came together to stop the AAP from forming the government in Punjab. As part of the conspiracy, Congress, BJP and Akali leaders are continuously giving false statements and spreading disinformation to defame Arvind Kejriwal," he said in a statement.

Chadha said that at the time of Delhi elections too, the opposition parties had said that Kejriwal is a Naxalite, a terrorist.

"But the people of Delhi gave a befitting reply to the BJP. The people of Delhi told that Kejriwal is not a terrorist but a nationalist. Kejriwal is our son, our brother," said Chadha.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 10:56 AM IST