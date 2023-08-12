Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann To Open 76 Aam Aadmi Clinics In Sangrur District On Aug 14

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will inaugurate 76 Aam Aadmi Clinics (AACs) in Sangrur district on August 14. At present 583 such clinics are operational – which include 403 in rural areas and 180 in cities of the state.

Elaborating further on the issue, the health minister Balbir Singh told newspersons here on Saturday that with the CM dedicating another 76 AACs to the people of the state on August 14, 2023, to mark the 76th Independence Day, the total number of operational AACs would be 659. As many as 80 types of medicines and 38 diagnostics tests were available for the patients at AACs free of cost, he said and added that over 44 lakh patients had benefited from these AACs and over 20 lakhs of patients had undergone free tests in less than one year at these clinics.

Substantial Health Support

More than 20 lakh free tests and medicines of approximately Rs 30.25 crore had been provided to the patients during the past one year, he said adding that each clinic had a medical officer, pharmacist, clinic assistant and helper, he said that all the clinics were IT based with the provision of Tablets for patient registration, prescription and dispensation of medicines done through these Tablets.

Recounting the other significant achievements in the health sector, the health minister said that the state government had appointed 300 house surgeons to strengthen the emergency services at district and sub-divisional hospitals, while 200 Post-PG students had been bonded to serve as contractual medical officers with the state health department. This initiative intended to ensure the availability of specialist services at secondary health facilities, he said.

‘CM di Yogshala’

He said that, presently, over 7,000 people were taking part in the ‘CM di Yogshala’ at 281 yoga camps being organised daily in the state and now, the camps would soon be increased to 1,000.

