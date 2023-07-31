Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Bats For Bharat Ratna For Martyrs Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann | ANI

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday batted for Bharat Ratna award for the martyrs like Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh and Kartar Singh Sarabha.

Interacting with the media reporters in Sunam town of district Sangrur, after paying floral tributes to martyr Udham Singh at his memorial on his martyrdom day, the CM said that bestowing the Bharat Ratna award to these iconic martyrs would enhance the prestige of this award.

He said that these martyrs deserved this award for they had made supreme sacrifices for emancipating the country from foreign clutches. However, Mann alleged that "the pseudo nationalist Union government was least bothered about honouring such sons of the soil'."

Threat to Democratic System

Stating that these nationalists had laid down their lives for the sake of freedom and democracy in the country, he further alleged that the Union government was jeopardizing the democratic system through ordinances.

He said that martyr Udham Singh was a true son of soil, who had in a heroic act exhibited exemplary courage by killing Michael O’ Dwyer, the prime perpetrator of Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Efforts to Reclaim Martyrs' Belongings

CM Mann said that his government would make strenuous efforts to bring back the personal belongings of martyr Udham Singh from London.

He said that the state government would also raise these issues at all the relevant platforms so as to bring back these belongings at the earliest. He said that even the things associated with martyr Bhagat Singh lying in Pakistan would also be brought back.

