 Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann Seeks Additional Power During Upcoming Paddy Season
Mann said that this requirement of additional power was further necessitated due to the recent IMD (Indian Meteorological Department) prediction of low monsoon rainfall in north-western India, including Punjab.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Tuesday, June 06, 2023, 10:16 PM IST
article-image
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann | PTI

Chandigarh: The Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday urged the Union Power Minister R K Singh for additional power to the state from the Central pool to meet the heavy demand of electricity during the upcoming paddy season.

In a letter to the power minister, Mann flagged the issue of power requirements, saying that in order to provide uninterrupted supply of power to the farmers of the state, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) was continuously keeping a watch over the power availability on the PUShP portal and it was observed that as of now the availability of power on the portal was uncertain for a shorter span.

IMD predictions of low monsoon rainfall

Stating that the state was in definite need of firm allocation of Round The Clock (RTC) power of 1000 MW for the period from June 15 to October 15, Mann said that this requirement of additional power was further necessitated due to the recent IMD (Indian Meteorological Department) prediction of low monsoon rainfall in north-western India, including Punjab.

Mann points out to the national interest of food security

Mann said that in the national interest of food security the cultivation of paddy crops must be ensured in a smooth and hassle free manner. He impressed upon Singh to allocate additional firm power from Central sector generating stations and held that Punjab was getting regular coal supply from Pachhwara (Central) coal mine for state thermal plants, though the total generation capacity within the state was limited to about 6,500 MW, whereas the peak demand was likely to touch 15,500 MW during the paddy season.

Mann said that as peak demand/paddy season of Punjab would start from June 10 onwards, the state was in dire need of firm RTC power during this period. Mann held that the food growers of the state had always played a key role in making the country self-reliant in food production so the Union government must ensure regular and additional power supply to the state so that farmers can be facilitated.

