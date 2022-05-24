Watch video: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sacks Health Minister Vijay Singla over bribery allegations

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said he has shunted out Health Minister Vijay Singla from the state cabinet.

Mann said he took the decision after learning that the minister was allegedly demanding one percent commission for tenders.

Police have been directed to register a case against him.

"I am taking strict action against the minister. I am removing him from the cabinet," the chief minister said in a video message.

Mann further claimed that Singla had admitted to wrongdoings.

Immediately after after Mann was elected as CM, his Delhi counterpart and party chief Arvind Kejriwal had said the AAP government has eradicated corruption in the national capital, and Mann and his ministers will also “now run an honest government in Punjab as well".

“Next time, if someone asks you for a bribe. Don’t refuse. Just take out your phone and record the incident and share it on the number that will be released. It will be his (Mann’s) personal WhatsApp number. We will initiate strict action against that official,” Kejriwal had said.

Taking a strong position against corruption has been a major plank of the AAP's electoral platform.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 02:00 PM IST