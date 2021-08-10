Punjab CM Amarinder Singh meets Amit Shah, urges to repeal Farm Laws

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday met Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to repeal the three farm laws citing social, economic, and security implications of a prolonged farmers' agitation.

He also sought 25 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and anti-drone gadgets for the Border Security Force (BSF) for protection from Pakistan-backed terror forces. The Punjab chief minister said during the meeting that the farm laws have caused great resentment amongst farmers from Punjab and other states and they must be repealed.

He expressed concern over the fear of inimical powers from across the border trying to exploit the resentment and disgruntlement against the government and sought an expeditious solution to the farmers' concerns.

The chief minister said protests have been going on in Punjab ever since the Central government issued the ordinances in June 2020. “While these protests have so far been largely peaceful, one can sense rising tempers, especially as the state moves towards elections in early 2022,” the chief minister said.

Published on: Tuesday,August 10, 2021, 11:27 PM IST