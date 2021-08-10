'Need to review and repeal farm laws ahead of Punjab Assembly polls': CM Amarinder Singh meets Amit Shah, urges to resolve farmers' protest

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday evening met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to intervene to resolve the ongoing farmers' protest.

"Punjab CM @capt_amarinder urges @AmitShah to intervene to resolve #FarmerProtest & repeal #FarmLaws to prevent inimical forces from exploiting their anger. Cites social, economic & security implications of prolonged farmers’ agitation," tweeted Singh's media advisor Raveen Thukral.

The Chief Minister said that the farmers' protest has so far been largely peaceful, however, he added "one can sense rising tempers, especially as Punjab moves towards elections in early 2022".

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"At meet with @AmitShah, Punjab CM @capt_amarinder also raises concerns over DAP shortage aggravating farmers' resentment. Urges him to direct Fertilizers department to increase stocks' allocation to state & to also ask suppliers to ensure that supplies are given as per schedule," Raveen Thukral said in another tweet.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier in the day, Singh met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi amid talk of a possible Cabinet reshuffle in the state. This was Singh's first meeting with Gandhi after the appointment of Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Punjab Congress president, which the chief minister had initially opposed.

"‘Met @INCIndia president #SoniaGandhi ji in Delhi this evening to discuss various state related issues. Spent an extremely satisfying one hour with her.’: @capt_amarinder," tweeted Thukral.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday,August 10, 2021, 08:52 PM IST