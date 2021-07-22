Punjab: CM Amarinder Singh invites MLAs, MPs for tea party ahead of Navjot Singh Sidhu's installation ceremony tomorrow

Punjab chief minister Captain Aamarinder Singh has invited state Congress MLAs, MPs and senior party functionaries at Punjab Bhawan for tea at 10 am on July 23 ahead of leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's installation ceremony which will be held tomorrow.

CM's media advisor Raveen Thukral confirmed saying that the CM and MLAs after tea party will all then go to Punjab Congress Bhawan together from there for the installation of the new PPCC team.

Meanwhile, Navjot Singh Sidhu has urged again the Punjab Chief Minister Captain Aamrinder Singh to be present at the ocassion when Sidhu will take the charge as the state president of Congress. On Thursday, Mr Sidhu wrote a letter for second time to the chief minister of Punjab requesting him 'to come and bless the new team of PCC in Chandigarh.

The letter has been signed by 56 Congress MLAs.

Reportedly on Wednesday, Navjot Sidhu had sent an invite to Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh where he will formally assume charge as president of the Punjab Congress. According to news agency ANI, Sidhu has sent an invitation signed by around 65 MLAs to Singh. He has also invited All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat to the programme.