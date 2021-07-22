CM Captain Amarinder Singh likely to be present at event where Navjot Singh Sidhu will take charge as Punjab Congress chief: Report

After a ugly tussle that has likely ended in Punjab Congress with Navjot Singh Sidhu being appointed as the chief of Punjab Congress, the leader will be taking the charge on July 23, Friday. In a latest development, accoding to sources of news agency ANI, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh likely to be present when newly-appointed state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu assumes office tomorrow.

Reportedly, Navjot Sidhu has invited Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh to the event where he will formally assume charge as president of the Punjab Congress. According to news agency ANI, Sidhu has sent an invitation signed by around 65 MLAs to Singh. He has also invited All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat to the programme.

However, on Tuesday evening, the CM's media advisor Raveen Thukral had said Singh will not meet Sidhu until he "publicly apologises" for his social media attacks.

Navjot Singh Sidhu and Amarinder Singh have been at loggerheads for the past some time, with the Amritsar (East) MLA recently attacking the CM over the desecration cases.