CM Captain Amarinder Singh likely to be present at event where Navjot Singh Sidhu will take charge as Punjab Congress chief: Report

After a ugly tussle that has likely ended in Punjab Congress with Navjot Singh Sidhu being appointed as the chief of Punjab Congress, the leader will be taking the charge on July 23, Friday. In a latest development, accoding to sources of news agency ANI, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh likely to be present when newly-appointed state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu assumes office tomorrow.
Reportedly, Navjot Sidhu has invited Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh to the event where he will formally assume charge as president of the Punjab Congress. According to news agency ANI, Sidhu has sent an invitation signed by around 65 MLAs to Singh. He has also invited All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat to the programme.
However, on Tuesday evening, the CM's media advisor Raveen Thukral had said Singh will not meet Sidhu until he "publicly apologises" for his social media attacks.
Navjot Singh Sidhu and Amarinder Singh have been at loggerheads for the past some time, with the Amritsar (East) MLA recently attacking the CM over the desecration cases.
Earlier on Tuesday, Punjab minister Brahm Mohindra had also ruled out any personal meeting with Navjot Singh Sidhu till he resolves his issues with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.
Meanwhile, MLAs supporting Sidhu on Wednesday said the newly-appointed Punjab Congress chief won't apologise.
"Why should Sidhu apologise (to CM)? It's not a public issue. CM has not solved many issues. In that case, he should also apologise to the public," Congress MLA Pargat Singh said.
On Wednesday, in a first show of solidarity and strength, Navjot Singh Sidhu along with 62 legislators, comprising many state Cabinet ministers, paid obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. This was Sidhu's first visit to Amritsar after being appointed to the post by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on July 18.
