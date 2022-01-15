Punjab: Charanjit Singh Channi writes to CEC seeking postponement of polls for at least six days in view of Guru Ravidas birth anniversary on Feb 16

Punjab CM Charanjit S Channi has written to the Chief Election Commissioner on January 13, requesting him "to postpone February 14 State Assembly polls for at least six days as many people from SC community from the State likely to visit Varanasi, in view of Guru Ravidas birth anniversary on February 16."

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 09:38 PM IST