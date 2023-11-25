Punjab: Bus Carrying Wedding Guests Catches Fire In Karnal, Alert Driver Prevents Loss Of Lives; Watch Video

Bus Carrying Wedding Guests Catches Fire In Karnal, Alert Driver Prevents Loss Of Lives | Twitter | Punjab Kesari

New Delhi, November 25: A bus, carrying 15 to 17 wedding guests, caught fire in the Karnal National Highway on Saturday. About 15 to 17 people were returning from a wedding in Delhi and heading towards Karnal when the bus caught fire from a suspected short-circuit, the bus driver informed police. However, owing to the alertness of the driver, all the wedding guests were brought out safely.

Passengers were returning home from a wedding ceremony in Delhi

Sharing further details of the incident, the bus driver, identified as Pradeep, said the passengers were returning home from a shadi samaroh (wedding ceremony) in Delhi.

करनाल नेशनल हाईवे पर आज बड़ा हादसा होने से टल गया। यहां दिल्ली शादी समारोह से करनाल लौट रही निजी बस में शॉर्ट सर्किट की वजह से आग लग गई। समय रहते बस में सवार सभी बारातियों को बस से सुरक्षित बाहर निकाला गया। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही फायर ब्रिगेड व पुलिस की टीम मौके पर पहुंची।… pic.twitter.com/RTP9TisqEz — Punjab Kesari Haryana (@HaryanaKesari) November 25, 2023

The driver noticed smoke emanating from the bus

On their way back to Karnal, the driver noticed smoke emanating from the bus after which he stopped the vehicle and ensured that the passengers got out safely. His timely action prevented any loss of lives in the incident, sources said.

The fire brigade and a police team reached the spot

After receiving word of the incident, the fire brigade and a police team reached the spot. However, by the time the firefighters could reach the spot and launch a dousing operation, the bus was entirely gutted, sources said.