Punjab Budget Session Day 1: Congress Raises Farmers Issue; Disrupts Governor's Address

Chandigarh: The budget session of the Punjab assembly started on Friday amid acrimonious scenes as members of the principal opposition party Congress disrupted the proceedings seeking a discussion on the farmers issue when Governor Banwarilal Purohit began his address.

Led by leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and state party chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, the Congress members resorted to sloganeering and showed placards in the House seeking governor to speak on the farmers’ issue and protest.

They even sought homage to be paid to 22-year old farmer Shubhkaran Singh who died during the Haryana police action at Khanauri border on February 21, last and said that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had failed to protect farmers.

Even though governor repeatedly asked the opposition legislators to let him read out his address and that it would have ample time to discuss these issues during the session, the Congress members continued shouting slogans and rushed to the well of the House following which the governor wound up his address by reading only the first and the last paragraphs of his speech.

Punjab finance minister flays Congress

Meanwhile, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema lashed out at the Congress party for obstructing the governor's speech and said that the Congress party had insulted the House. He said that during his speech, the Governor of Punjab had the achievements of the state government, and the Congress party was worried that the information about these achievements should not reach the people through the live broadcast of the proceedings of the House.

Slamming the Congress party for what he held, insulting the House just for cheap fame, Cheema said that as per the long-standing traditions and norms, the proceedings of the budget session always began with the speech of the governor of the state.

Homage to Shubhkaran Singh

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led the assembly in paying tribute to departed souls including martyrs and political personalities, who had passed away since the last session of the Assembly.

The House paid respects to former deputy speaker Dr Baldev Raj Chawla, former MLAs Ranjit Singh Talwandi, Parkash Singh Garhdiwala, Sohan Singh Bodal, martyrs Ajay Kumar, Agniveer, Harsimran Singh, sepoy, Gurpreet Singh, Gunner, Jagpal Singh, home guard and martyr Shubhkaran Singh, the 22-year old farmer who had died during farmers protest at Khanauri border on February 21.