Young Farmer's Death: Punjab CM Mann Announces ₹1 Crore Relief, Govt Job To Kin; Farm Leaders Reject Offer, Adamant On FIR Registration

Chandigarh: Even though the Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced a government job and a financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to family of Shubhkaran Singh, who had lost his life during farmers’ protest at Khanauri border on Wednesday, farm leaders rejected the government offer insisting for an FIR first against those responsible for his killing.

FIR to be registered after investigation: CM Mann

Mann said that after an investigation FIR would be registered against the people responsible for the death of the young farmer, an exemplary punishment to them would be ensured. He said that the government was fully with the farmers who had been unduly stalled by the forces inimical to the state, from going to the national capital for peaceful protest in wake of their genuine demands.

Meanwhile, since no FIR had so far been registered nor had the post mortem been done, Shubhkaran’s body was still kept at the Rajendra Hospital, Patiala.

The farmer leaders and the family of Shubhkaran had rejected the government offer insisted that an FIR be registered, first of all, against the guilty cops who shot the young farmer. Technically, the police and the doctors have to have someone from the victim’s family to sign the consent for post-mortem.

The farmer leaders including Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher who visited the aggrieved family and said that they would not allow the post-mortem till an FIR was registered against Haryana cops.

Meanwhile, while top leaders of all the political parties including Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), have already condemned the farmer’s death, the BJP state chief Sunil Jakhar on Friday mourned the same and sought stern action against those responsible for the same.

ANOTHER FARMER DIES OF HEART ATTACK

Meanwhile, according to reports reaching here, another protesting farmer, Darshan Singh, 62, had died of heart attack at Khanauri border on Friday. He belonged to village Amargarh, Bathinda district, and was camping at Khanauri border since February 13.

He was the fourth farmer to have died during the ongoing farmers’ protest, farm leaders said and demanding that a government job should also be given to the kin of the three other deceased.