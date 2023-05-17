 Punjab: BSF seizes 15.5 kg of heroin from drone near Pakistan border
The BSF fired at the drone near Kakkar village in Amritsar district shortly after midnight on Tuesday. Following the incident, a search operation led to the discovery of two packets containing the heroin.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 10:01 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a significant amount of heroin weighing over 15.5 kg after intercepting a drone that entered Indian airspace from Pakistan along the border in Punjab. The BSF fired at the drone near Kakkar village in Amritsar district shortly after midnight on Tuesday. Following the incident, a search operation led to the discovery of two packets containing the heroin.

The seizure of the narcotics holds great importance, as it occurred on the same day that senior officials from the BSF and Punjab police convened in Amritsar to address the growing use of drones for smuggling arms, explosives, and drugs across the border.

The infiltration of drones and their payloads, including weapons, ammunition, and drugs, has become a significant concern for security agencies. Over the past four years, this trend has been observed along Punjab's 500-km international border with Pakistan.

