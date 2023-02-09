Punjab: 17-year-old held with 15 kg heroin, cash in Amritsar; consignment came from Pak through drone, says police

Image credit: @DGPPunjabPolice

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Thursday arrested a juvenile carrying 15 kg heroin and ₹8.4 lakh drug money from Amritsar.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said that following inputs, police teams arrested the 17-year-old accused, a resident of Amritsar at the Ram Tirath Road in Amritsar. It informed that the juvenile was along with his accomplice identified as Resham Singh from Khasa village and both were on their way to deliver the drug consignment after retrieving it the Kakkar village.

Consignment airdropped by Pakistan

He further said that preliminary investigations revealed that the consignment of drugs was airdropped by Pakistan-based smugglers using a drone. The drug smuggler Resham Singh, who, prima-facie seems to be the mastermind of the trans-border narcotics smuggling racket was also the them but managed to flee from the spot, he added.

However, AIG CI Amritsar Amarjit Singh Bajwa said that father and grandfather of the arrested juvenile were already undergoing imprisonment under the NDPS Act. Further investigations were on to find out who sent the consignment from across the border and who was about to receive it.

