Punjab BJP Welcomes Action Against Sandeep Dayma For Hate Speech

Chandigarh: The Punjab BJP which had vehemently condemned the hateful statement made by Rajasthan BJP leader Sandeep Dayma, on Sunday said that the party stood with all Punjabis and especially Sikhs who were feeling outraged by his comments, and welcomed his expulsion from the party.

A party statement said that the party had taken multiple steps to demand action against Sandeep Dayma, whose primary membership had already been terminated by the state BJP Rajasthan.

Disciplinary action against Dayma

The senior leadership of BJP Punjab had requested the party high command for disciplinary action against Dayma, besides lodging a complaint against him at sector 39 police station, here.

Iqbal Singh Lalpura, chairman of the National Minority Commission had also sent a notice to the government of Rajasthan on the issue and sought a report as well as a strict and quick action. The legal action had to be taken by the Rajasthan government as per law.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) sought an apology from the individual who had since rendered a clear and unconditional apology and clarified that he wrongly named the Sikh community in his speech and that it was never his intention to do so. He had also reiterated his deep respect for the community.

Appreciating the prompt action taken by the religious body in this case, the party said that the SGPC was also urged to clarify its stand on the recent hate speech by designated terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun of the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) who had asked Sikhs not to fly in Air India aircraft on 19 November as their lives could be under threat.

