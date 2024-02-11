Punjab: 'BJP Scared Of AAP, Wants To Defame, Crush It,' Says Kejriwal

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Arvind Kejriwal (Right) | PTI

There is only one party which the BJP is scared of – Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) - and that is why it wants to defame and crush it, the AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged in Punjab on Sunday.

Addressing a gathering held in Tarn Taran district to mark the recent acquisition of power plant by the chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government, Kejriwal also accused the Centre of stopping Rs 8,000 crore funds of the state government.

Kejriwal's statements

He held that the BJP feared that the AAP which had formed governments in Delhi and Punjab and had MLAs in Gujarat and Goa in the past 10 years, would form government at Centre if it continued to grow like this.

Highlighting AAP functioning in Delhi and Punjab, Kejriwal further held that the BJP could not do such work in any of the states it had been ruling in the past over three decades. He went on to claim that while Delhi people had made up their mind to give AAP all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and if the people of Punjab also gave all 13 seats to it, the AAP government would fulfil all the wishes of the people.

Promising low-cost power supply to the industries and business houses, he also highlighted the state government’s free ration delivery at people’s doorstep launched by him in Punjab on Saturday.

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP government at the Centre, the AAP leader held that it was because of these works that it was scared of AAP and wanted to defame and finish it and arrest its leaders. He also tore into the BJP government on the ED and CBI summons sent to him.