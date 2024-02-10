AAP Will Contest All Lok Sabha Seats In Punjab, Will Announce Candidates Soon: Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday that there won't be any collaboration with INDIA bloc in Punjab. He further stated that AAP will run independently in all 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab and also in Chandigarh during the upcoming general elections. This decision is seen as a significant rejection of the opposition INDIA alliance.

"Today, I again seek your blessing with folded hands. There will be Lok Sabha elections after two months. In Punjab there are 13 (Lok Sabha) seats, one is Chandigarh and there will be 14 seats. In the coming 10-15 days, the AAP will announce its candidates on all these 14 seats. Two years ago, you had blessed us with 92 out of 117 seats in Punjab. Now, I have come here to ask for your blessings again with folded hands," the Delhi CM said.

VIDEO | Here's what Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) said about fielding AAP candidates in Punjab, Chandigarh for Lok Sabha Election 2024.



The AAP chief is currently in Punjab, where he is initiating various government programs alongside Bhagwant Mann, the Chief Minister of Punjab.

"The more you make our hands stronger, the more work we will be able to do," Kejriwal said in his speech.

Recently, AAP MP Sandeep Pathak announced that the party intended to vie for three seats in Assam during the Lok Sabha elections. Despite months of negotiations with the INDIA bloc, no agreement was reached. Pathak emphasized AAP's support for the INDIA alliance and encouraged them to accelerate the seat allocation discussions.