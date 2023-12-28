Punjab: Bishnoi Gang's Aide, Having Pakistani Agencies' Backing, Nabbed In Mohali

Vikramjit Singh alias 'Vicky' nabbed by AGTF Punjab Police | X

Chandigarh: The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab police on Thursday claimed to have averted sensational crimes in the state with the arrest of an operative of Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang from Mohali.

Elaborating on the arrest, Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that the arrested operative has been identified as Vikramjit Singh alias Vicky, a resident of Ferozepur who was wanted in at least 20 cases of heinous crimes - including murder, attempt to murder, Arms Act and UAPA - registered in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Police seize incriminating items from the accused

Police has also recovered one Chinese .30 calibre pistol along with eight live cartridges from his possession and impounded his Toyota Fortuner car.

DGP Yadav said that acting on the reliable information, teams of AGTF headed by ADGP Promod Ban followed the trail of accused Vicky and arrested him from an apartment located at Sector 91 of Mohali, where he was taking shelter.

Gangster had links with Pak-based agencies

He said that preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused Vicky, backed by Pak agencies, was in touch with Pak-based weapons and drugs smugglers through Goldy Brar and Saba (USA) and used to receive consignments of weapons and drugs from across the border. The accused was tasked to eliminate rival gang members of the Davinder Bambiha gang, said the DGP.

Sharing more details, AIG Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said that accused Vicky was one of the shooters and a co-accused of deceased gangster Ankit Bhadu in the sensational murder of their rival Jordan, who was shot dead at a gym at Ganganagar, Rajasthan in 2018.

He said that after Bhadu was neutralised in a police action at Peer Muchalla area in February 2019, accused Vikramjit Vicky took his place in the Bishnoi-Brar gang, and got involved in criminal activities in the region.