Punjab Assembly's Budget Session To Start From March 1

Chandigarh, February 22: The budget session of the Punjab assembly would be held from March 1 to March 15 while the finance minister Harpal Cheema would present the budget proposals for 2024-25 on March 5. A decision in this context was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Bhagwant Mann here on Thursday.

The Cabinet gave its nod Rs 1 crore for the family of home guard volunteer Jaspal Singh, who lost his life in a clash between Punjab police and Nihang Sikhs over the control of Gurdwara Akal Bunga in Kapurthala on November 23, 2023.

New MSME Wing To Be Set Up:

Briefing about the Cabinet decisions, Cheema said that the Cabinet had approved creation of a dedicated new micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) wing to extend aid to all the small enterprises.

Stating that the Cabinet had also approved to hike the honorarium given to the widows of war heroes from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 annually, Cheema said that the transfer policy for the teachers had also been amended and the age limit to fill 612 posts of college lecturers had been relaxed to 45 years.