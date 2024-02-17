 Punjab: Farmers ‘Gherao’ BJP Leaders' Houses In Support Of Ongoing Agitation At Haryana Borders
However, none of the top BJP leaders were at home during the sit-ins as they were said to be away to Delhi for the party’s national council meeting till February 18

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Saturday, February 17, 2024, 09:24 PM IST
PTI

Chandigarh: A group of farmers associated with BKU (Ugranhan) staged a day-long sit-in around the houses of Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar and two other senior leaders – Capt Amarinder Singh and Kewal Dhillon – in support of the protesting farmers at Haryana borders.

The BKU (Ugranhan) is the biggest and most organised farmers union in Punjab.

The protest held as "gherao’’ of the BJP leaders’ houses – Jakhar’s house in village Panjkosi, district Fazilka, Capt Amarinder Singh’s residence at New Moti Bagh Palace in Patiala and Dhillon’s house in Barnala - would also continue on Sunday, the BKU (Ugranhan) leaders said.

However, none of the top BJP leaders were at home during the sit-ins as they were said to be away to Delhi for the party’s national council meeting till February 18.

The farmers who staged the “dharna” throughout the day there held that their protest was also against the unjust “police action’’ on the Punjab farmers by the Haryana police at Shambhu and Khanauri borders leaving dozens of farmers seriously hurt because of cane-charge, plastic bullets and teargas shells fired by Haryana police.

In Haryana, the farmers associated with the BKU (Chaduni) took out tractor rallies in various districts, held demonstrations against the Haryana police action and expressed their solidarity with the farmers. They had held demonstrations at various toll plazas in the state on Friday.

