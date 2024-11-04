 Punjab Assembly Bypolls: ECI Postpones Elections To November 20 Amid Festival Season Concerns
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab Assembly Bypolls: ECI Postpones Elections To November 20 Amid Festival Season Concerns

Punjab Assembly Bypolls: ECI Postpones Elections To November 20 Amid Festival Season Concerns

The four assembly seats going to polls in Punjab are – Gidderbaha, Barnala, Dera Baba Nanak and Chabbewal. These four seats had fallen vacant after the MLAs representing them were elected to the Lok Sabha in June this year.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 10:26 PM IST
article-image
Chandigarh: Punjab assembly bypolls postponed from November 13 to November 20, 2024, to enhance voter turnout during the festival season | Representational Image

Chandigarh: The Election Commission on Monday postponed the assembly bypolls in Punjab from November 13 to November 20 in the wake of festival season.

The four assembly seats going to polls in Punjab are – Gidderbaha, Barnala, Dera Baba Nanak and Chabbewal. These four seats had fallen vacant after the MLAs representing them were elected to the Lok Sabha in June this year.

It may be recalled that while candidates including ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and BJP are in the fray, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on has decided that it would not contest the upcoming bypolls for the four seats in Punjab following the recent order of the Akal Takht - the supreme temporal seat of the Sikhs - on SAD chief Sukhbir Badal which declared him ``tankhaiya’’ (guilty of religious misconduct) and barred him from contesting elections.

The Akal Takht had recently declared him "tankhaiya’’ for the "mistakes’’ committed by his party and government during its rule from 2007 to 2017. Various parties including Congress had urged the election commission to reschedule the said elections in view of various festivals saying that the same could adversely impact the voters’ turnout.

FPJ Shorts
Western Railway Celebrates 74th Foundation Day: Commemorative Coin Launched To Mark 125 Years Of Headquarters
Western Railway Celebrates 74th Foundation Day: Commemorative Coin Launched To Mark 125 Years Of Headquarters
Maharashtra Elections 2024: ECI Allocates 'Whistle' Symbol To Hitendra Thakur-Led Bahujan Vikas Aghadi Following JD(U) Withdrawal
Maharashtra Elections 2024: ECI Allocates 'Whistle' Symbol To Hitendra Thakur-Led Bahujan Vikas Aghadi Following JD(U) Withdrawal
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Raju Tadvi, Ex-BMC Education Officer And Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate, Faces Allegations Of Negligence In Oversight Of Private Schools
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Raju Tadvi, Ex-BMC Education Officer And Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate, Faces Allegations Of Negligence In Oversight Of Private Schools
'Cherished Friends To Life Partners': Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Sana Sultan Marries Mohammad Wazid In Madinah, Hides Husband's Face (PHOTOS)
'Cherished Friends To Life Partners': Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Sana Sultan Marries Mohammad Wazid In Madinah, Hides Husband's Face (PHOTOS)
Read Also
EC Reschedules By-Polls In Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Punjab
article-image

In Punjab, the parties had urged the Election commission to consider deferring the November 13 bypolls in view of the Guru Nanak Dev birth anniversary being on November 15. They said that since the celebrations of the festival extend over three days and would start on November 13, the same could affect the voter turnout.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab Assembly Bypolls: ECI Postpones Elections To November 20 Amid Festival Season Concerns

Punjab Assembly Bypolls: ECI Postpones Elections To November 20 Amid Festival Season Concerns

'Violence Will Never Weaken India’s Resolve': PM Modi Condemns 'Deliberate' Attack On Hindu Temple...

'Violence Will Never Weaken India’s Resolve': PM Modi Condemns 'Deliberate' Attack On Hindu Temple...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 4, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 4, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

'Old Trick': Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP After UP Bypolls Rescheduled

'Old Trick': Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP After UP Bypolls Rescheduled

Tragic Video: 4-Yr-Old Girl Drowns In Ganga As Her Aunt Makes Instagram Reel In UP’s Ghazipur

Tragic Video: 4-Yr-Old Girl Drowns In Ganga As Her Aunt Makes Instagram Reel In UP’s Ghazipur