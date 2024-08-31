Punjab: Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Badal Declared 'Tankhaiya' By Akal Takht For Religious Misconduct; Visuals Surface

SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal | File

Chandigarh: Akal Takht, the highest Sikh temporal seat, on Friday declared Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal "tankhaiya’’ (guilty of religious misconduct) for mistakes committed by the SAD and its government from 2007-2017 when he was also Punjab’s deputy chief minister.

Pronouncing the verdict from the podium ("faseel’’) of Takht in Golden Temple complex in Amritsar, jathedar Raghbir Singh said, "Being the deputy chief minister of Punjab and president of the Shiromani Akali Dal, Sukhbir Badal took such decisions that deeply harmed the image of the Panth and greatly weakened the SAD. This damaged Sikh interests, too’’.

Sukhbir Singh Badal has been declared ‘Tankhiya’ (guilty of religious misconduct) by the Five Sikh High Priests of Sri Akal Takht Sahib. Jathedar Akal Takht Sahib Gyani Raghubir Singh announced this decision and asked him to appear at Akal Takht Sahib within 15 days. pic.twitter.com/A4QePQt7Vo — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) August 30, 2024

"The Sikhs who served as ministers in his government from 2007-2017 are also directed to appear at the Akal Takht in person and submit their written explanation in 15 days,’’, he said and added that "until Sukhbir Badal does not appear before the Takht Sahib as a humble Sikh in the presence of Guru Granth Sahib, Sikh sangat and Panj Singh Sahiban to apologise for his offences, he is declared tankhaiya’’.

Earlier, the Panj Singh Sahiban (five high priests) met at the Takht to decide on the apology letter submitted by Sukhbir; the meeting was chaired by Akal Takht jathedar Raghbir Singh while the Sikh clergy included Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Harpreet Singh, Takht Kesgarh Sahib jathedar Giani Sultan Singh.

It may be recalled that Sukhbir had appeared before Akal Takht on July 24 and submitted his explanation to jathedar Raghbir Singh who had summoned him to respond to the allegations levelled against him by rebel SAD leaders on July 1.

These allegations included: revocation of the blasphemy case against Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh for imitating Guru Gobind Singh in 2007, the failure to punish perpetrators of the Bargari sacrilege and police officials for the Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan firing incidents, appointment of controversial IPS officer Sumedh Saini as Punjab DGP besides giving Farzana Alam, the wife of controversial police officer Izhar Alam, the party ticket in the 2012 assembly polls and failing to deliver justice to victims in fake encounter cases.

Soon after the declaration, Sukhbir said on "X’’, he bowed his head and accepted the Akal Takht’s order. The SAD also announced that it humbly accepted the Takht’s directive; the SAD vice-president Daljit Singh Cheema said in a video message that the party bowed before the edict and would act accordingly.