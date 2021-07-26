Punjab: After facing heat for 'thirsty' remark, Navjot Singh Sidhu offers to walk barefoot to meet protesting farmers

Soon after taking charge as the chief of Punjab Congress, Navjot Singh Sidhu has faced the heat from farmer union Samyukta Kisan Morcha over the "thirsty walks to the well" remark he made on Friday. While expressing his desire to meet the farmers' unions, Sidhu had said, "The thirsty walks to the well. The well does not go to the thirsty." However, this statement does not seems to have gone down well with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the union of 40 farmers' outfits spearheading the ongoing agitation against Centre's farm laws.

According to India Today report, the farmer union group on Monday slammed Navjot Singh Sidhu for his remarks. Besides in the wake od his remark, the union has also decided to hold a demonstration against what they term Sidhu's "anti-farmer" comments.

On Saturday, the newly appointed Punjab chief also faced protests at Rupnagar when a group of farmers reportedly showed him black flags. The Congress leader was in Rupnagar to visit a local Gurudwara.