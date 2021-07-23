End of feud? Punjab CM Amarinder Singh meets new state in-charge Navjot Singh Sidhu for a cup of tea

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and the newly appointed state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu met on Friday at Punjab Bhawan over a cup of tea. Their meeting, coming after months of a confrontation between the two, may mark the end of the political crisis in the state party unit.

"The Punjab crisis has been resolved, you can see," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said moments after they met, according to ANI.

Singh arrived at Punjab Bhawan a few minutes after Sidhu. The 'tea party' comes ahead of the cricketer-turned-politician's inauguration in his new role today.

The promotion of Sidhu, strongly opposed by the Chief Minister's camp before finally giving in, was announced earlier this week. He replaced Sunil Jakhar as the Punjab Congress President.

The cricketer-turned-politician has been an unrelenting critic of Chief Minister Singh and also had the ears of the party's Central leadership.

Singh, however, had also said that he will go by whatever decision the party high command takes on the matter of Sidhu's elevation.