'Politics of change', Navjot Singh Sidhu's hint to Amarinder after taking charge as Punjab Congress chief

Yet, one could also sense hints of the recent turmoil in the party, especially involving Mr Singh, when he said, "Those who oppose me improve, me."

Referring to the acute power crisis in the state, Mr Sidhu said, "Why should we buy electricity for 18 rupees? What kind of compromise will be revealed? Why not this theft be caught?"

Sidhu and Singh have faced off for months till the former was appointed Punjab Congress President last week, much to the consternation of the Chief Minister who gave in only at the last moment. Hours before the inauguration, the two met up for tea at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh.

The 'tea party' on Friday marked the end of hostilities, at least apparently, given that Singh had till recently refused to meet Sidhu until the later publicly apologised for his severe criticism.

The new state Congress President indicated that all that was now being put behind. "My fights are not the issue. The farmers sitting in Delhi, the problems of doctors and nurses...these are the real issues," he said. "We have to resolve the issues, then we are true before god."

Deploying his famous "Sidhuism", he said in Punjabi: "Zyada nahin bolna si, par visphotak bolna si. (Don't speak much, but speak explosively)".

Speaking at the installation ceremony earlier, Chief Minister Singh struck a nostalgic note referring to his decades-old ties to Sidhu's family.