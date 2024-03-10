Punjab: AAP Supremo Kejriwal, CM Mann Kick Off Party Poll Campaign In Kurukshetra

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, party leader Sushil Gupta and others during the launch of the partys campaign for Lok Sabha polls, in Kurukshetra, Sunday, March 10, 2024. | PTI

Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on Sunday kicked off the poll campaign for the party candidate Sushil Gupta for the upcoming general elections.

Addressing a gathering, the AAP leaders held that the win of the Kurukshetra seat would end the chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP-JJP government in Haryana and that this change in Haryana would begin from the land of Kurukshetra.

Kejriwal said that it was a fight between ``dharma’’ and ``adharma’’ as even though ``Kauravas’’ had everything, the ``Pandavas’’ won because they had lord Krishna with them. Stating that even though the AAP was small it had lord Krishna with it while the BJP was misusing all the Central agencies – IB, CBI, ED etc.

Exhorting people to elect an MP and not the prime minister, Kejriwal said it was the MP who works for the people during the tough times. Alleging that all the 10 BJP MPs of Haryana had not done anything for the past 10 years, Kejriwal flayed the BJP government for exuding confidence of winning 370 seats in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

It may be recalled that the AAP is fighting the upcoming Lok Sabha election along with the Congress as the constituents of the INDIA bloc against BJP according to which AAP is contesting the sole Kurukshetra seat and the Congress, the remaining nine seats of the state.

Mann in his address said that AAP had come to Kurukshetra to take its voice to the Lok Sabha. Stating that Kejriwal changed the fate of the country, he said that it was Kejriwal who started the politics of work and was the one who forced big political parties to change their poll agenda. In 10 years, the AAP had governments in two states and 10 Rajya Sabha members, 5 MLAs in Gujarat and 2 MLAs in Goa, MCD in Delhi and Mayors in Chandigarh and Sangroli in Madhya Pradesh, he said.