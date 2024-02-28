Watch Video: CM Kejriwal & Atishi Posters Blackened By Angry Women In Shri Niwaspuri ward Of New Delhi

In a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi BJP took to X and shared a video that shows a group of angry women protesting against Aam Aadmi Party in Shri Niwaspuri ward of New Delhi. In the Video, the women are seen raising slogans against CM Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi. The women are also seen black-painting the faces of Kejriwal and Atishi on a poster. One of the women was seen symbolically attacking the poster in protest against the party.

श्री निवासपुरी वार्ड की महिलाओं का फूटा गुस्सा



केजरीवाल और आतिशी के चेहरे पर पोती कालिख व चप्पल/ डंडे से की पिटाई !



आतिशी जी, जनता ने आपको दिन-रात प्रेस कॉन्फ़्रेंस करके झूठ बोलने के लिये नहीं चुना है, ज़मीन पर जाइए देखिए आम जनता, नरकीय जीवन जीने के लिये मजबूर है…पिछले 15 दिन… pic.twitter.com/BcrS5xiHkr — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) February 28, 2024

The post in Hindi which contains the video said as per the translation, "Women of Shri Niwaspuri ward got angry Granddaughter blackened the faces of Kejriwal and Atishi and beat them with slippers/sticks! Atishi ji, the public has not elected you to speak lies day and night by holding press conferences, go to the ground and see that the common people are forced to live a hellish life… Dirty and smelly sewer water has entered their houses for the last 15 days. And you did not go there even after hundreds of complaints from the public! Kejriwal ji, is this AAP's London?"

Netizens reactions

Mixed reactions to surfaced to the post as some Netizens justified the cause of protest while some others raised serious questions.

Gautam Agarwal (@gauagg) posted saying, "People of #Delhi expressing their anger against CM @ArvindKejriwal & his minister @AtishiAAP"

People of #Delhi expressing their anger against CM @ArvindKejriwal & his minister @AtishiAAP — Gautam Agarwal 🇮🇳 (@gauagg) February 28, 2024

Delhi BJP replied to this post saying, "People will do only what they deserve."

Read Also ED Issues Fresh Summons To Delhi CM Kejriwal In Money Laundering Case

Feku gang on ground — Indian (@akhilrash) February 28, 2024

The video shows a woman protester aggressively hitting the pictures of Kejriwal and Atishi with a stick. The video captures homes that have water entered in their rooms and kitchens. Protesters claimed that despite writing repeatedly to the authorities and raising alarm over the problem of sewage water entering their house, the Govt has turned deaf years to their complaint and since 15 days they are forced to live in a very unhealthy and dirty environment.