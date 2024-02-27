 ED Issues Fresh Summons To Delhi CM Kejriwal In Money Laundering Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaED Issues Fresh Summons To Delhi CM Kejriwal In Money Laundering Case

ED Issues Fresh Summons To Delhi CM Kejriwal In Money Laundering Case

On Monday, Kejriwal skipped the seventh summons issued to him in the case, saying he would appear before the agency if a court ordered him to do so.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, February 27, 2024, 02:58 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | PTI

The Enforcement Directorate has issued summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the eighth time for his questioning in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, official sources said on Tuesday.

They said Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, has been asked to depose on March 4 at the agency's headquarters here.

On Monday, Kejriwal skipped the seventh summons issued to him in the case, saying he would appear before the agency if a court ordered him to do so.

A city court, approached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over Kejriwal skipping its summonses, has directed the chief minister to appear before it on March 16.

Read Also
'Made Mistake By Retweeting Dhruv Rathee's Video On BJP IT Cell': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To SC In...
article-image

The ED, while issuing the eighth summons, rejected the contention that a fresh notice for Kejriwal's attendance was wrong as the matter was sub-judice.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi Mocks Congress, Communist Parties: 'Enemies In Kerala; BFFs In Other States'

PM Modi Mocks Congress, Communist Parties: 'Enemies In Kerala; BFFs In Other States'

Mumbai News: Cyber Cops Successfully Recover ₹16 Lakh Lost By 35-Yr Old Woman In Online Stock...

Mumbai News: Cyber Cops Successfully Recover ₹16 Lakh Lost By 35-Yr Old Woman In Online Stock...

Gujarat: Veteran Tribal Congress Leader Naran Rathwa Joins BJP

Gujarat: Veteran Tribal Congress Leader Naran Rathwa Joins BJP

ED Issues Fresh Summons To Delhi CM Kejriwal In Money Laundering Case

ED Issues Fresh Summons To Delhi CM Kejriwal In Money Laundering Case

Gujarat: 'Around 2K Hectares Jungle Land Given To Industries In 3 Years,' Congress Attacks Ruling...

Gujarat: 'Around 2K Hectares Jungle Land Given To Industries In 3 Years,' Congress Attacks Ruling...