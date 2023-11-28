TRAGIC! 3-Year-Old Girl Dies After Glass Door Falls On Her At Garment Showroom In Ludhiana; Shocking Visuals Surface

3-Year-Old Girl Dies After Glass Door Falls On Her At Garment Showroom In Ludhiana | Twitter

Ludhiana: In a shocking incident, a 3-year-old girl died after a glass door of a garment showroom fell on her in Punjab's Ludhiana. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the girl who was left unattended by her parents was playing near the glass and died after the glass door fell on her.

Painful: A 3-year-old girl died after a glass door of a garment showroom fell on her in Ludhiana. According to eyewitnesses, the girl was swinging around the door, holding the handle when the entire structure fell on her, causing severe injuries.



The minor girl was swinging around the door

As per reports, the onlookers said that the minor girl was swinging around the door and was holding the handle of the door and the entire structure fell on her which resulted in serious injuries. The girl succumbed to injuries and was declared dead by the doctors when taken to a nearby hospital.

She was playing alone with a huge glass door

It can be seen in the video that the girl who came to the showroom along with her parents was playing alone with a huge glass door at the entrance of the showroom.

The door suddenly fell on her

The girl is seen hanging around the door and also pulling the handle of the door after which the door suddenly falls on her and the girl was trapped under it.

The door looked heavy

Her parents and the other people present inside the showroom rushed to the girl and removed her from beneath by lifting the glass door which looked heavy.

They rushed the girl to a nearby hospital

They rushed the girl to a nearby hospital as she was seriously injured after the door fell on her. The girl was declared dead by the doctors after they reached the hospital.

Prone to accidents and easy prey for criminals

Parents usually leave their kids unattended whenever they step out for shopping or any other work. The kids seriously inure themselves as they are left alone and they also become easy prey to the criminals who target these kids.