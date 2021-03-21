Punjab: 3 killed after speeding Mercedes hits taxi, runs over two cyclists in Mohali

Three people were killed and three others injured in a road accident in Mohali, Punjab on Saturday.
According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the incident took place on Saturday morning after a speeding Mercedes car hit a taxi before running over two cyclists at Radha Soami Chowk on Airport road in Mohali.
As per the report, the deceased have been identified as Ram Prasad of Mataur, Ankush Narula of Zirakpur, and Dharampreet of Gholumajra village. The injured have been identified as Pradeep Kumar, Shripal, and Harish Kumar.
A speeding Mercedes car was coming from Chandigarh. The car hit a Maruti Ertiga taxi coming from Industrial Area, Phase VIII, side and going towards Zirakpur. The car then rammed into the cyclists, and then the grills of a median.
The taxi occupants included Dharampreet and Ankush along with Pradeep Kumar were going home after completing a night shift in a private company. While, the cyclists, Ram Prasad and Shripal were returning from their shifts at a factory.
The airbags of the Mercedes inflated on impact due to which the three occupants inside the car were saved. The driver along with the two occupants fled from the spot.
After the accident, the injured were shifted to hospital and the cyclists were taken to the Phase 6 civil hospital, where doctors declared Ram Prasad dead while Shripal is said to be in a critical condition, reported Hindustan Times.
Meanwhile, the police have impounded the damaged Mercedes and registered a case under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The driver of the car has been arrested.
(With inputs from ANI)
