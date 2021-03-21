Punjab: 3 killed after speeding Mercedes hits taxi, runs over two cyclists in Mohali

A speeding Mercedes car was coming from Chandigarh. The car hit a Maruti Ertiga taxi coming from Industrial Area, Phase VIII, side and going towards Zirakpur. The car then rammed into the cyclists, and then the grills of a median.

The taxi occupants included Dharampreet and Ankush along with Pradeep Kumar were going home after completing a night shift in a private company. While, the cyclists, Ram Prasad and Shripal were returning from their shifts at a factory.

The airbags of the Mercedes inflated on impact due to which the three occupants inside the car were saved. The driver along with the two occupants fled from the spot.

After the accident, the injured were shifted to hospital and the cyclists were taken to the Phase 6 civil hospital, where doctors declared Ram Prasad dead while Shripal is said to be in a critical condition, reported Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, the police have impounded the damaged Mercedes and registered a case under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The driver of the car has been arrested.

(With inputs from ANI)