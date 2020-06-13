Pune firm develops digital font of Pu La's handwriting

Fans of late Marathi litterateur P L Deshpande, popularly known as "Pu La", can now enjoy reading his original handwriting in a digital font.

The font, 'PuLa100' has been developed by city-based social media professional Gandhar Sangoram.

The font was formally unveiled and made available for readers for free on June 12 on the 20th death anniversary of the writer.

"The idea to pay a tribute to this legendary author by developing a digital font of his handwriting was conceived in his birth centenary year (in 2019). Therefore the name - PuLa100," said Sangoram, the brain behind the idea and Founder and Director of 'Be Birbal', a digital media firm.

Sangoram said the idea struck him considering the huge following of "Pu La" sans boundaries.

He said audience can never get to see the original handwriting of authors like Deshpande.

He listed capturing the essence of Deshpande's writing in the digital font as the biggest challenge as well as achievement.

"The process started as an in-house exercise with data sampling of letters written by Deshpande. Subsequently, a font expert was brought on board to realise this dream," he added.

Sangoram observed that Deshpande's handwriting had a flow which was derived from the speed of his thought, "and every curve of every letter is a visual testament to a hand trying to keep up with the mind".

"To take the physicality and tangibility of something as personal as someone's handwriting, and making it digital and to immortalise the essence of that person, is our biggest achievement so far," said Sangoram.

Readers can download the font from "http://www.bebirbal.in/pula100".