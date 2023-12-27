Pune Cylinder Blast: At Least 10 LPG Cylinders Explode Near Symbiosis College; No Casualties (Video)

Cylinder Blast in Pune | X/@ANI

Pune, December 27: In a tragic incident, 10-12 liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders exploded near Symbiosis College in the Viman Nagar area of Pune, officials said. According to the Pune Fire Department, around 100 LPG cylinders were stored illegally at an under-instruction site.

Upon receiving the information, a team of fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

Fire causes cylinder blast

"The explosion occurred after a fire broke out at the site. Out of 100 LPG cylinders, 10 exploded after a fire, and three fire tenders are present at the spot," the fire officials added.

As per the fire department, no damage or casualties have been reported till now. Further details are awaited.

