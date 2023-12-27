 Pune: Major Disaster Averted in Vimannagar As Fire Brigade Douses Blaze After Explosion Of 10 Cylinders Out Of 100 (VIDEO)
Approximately 100 LPG gas cylinders were illegally stored at an under-construction site. Out of these, 10 cylinders exploded after a fire erupted.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 04:33 PM IST
At least 10-12 LPG cylinders exploded, causing a significant fire near Rohan Mithila Society, close to Symbiosis College in Vimannagar on Wednesday.

According to Pune Fire Brigade officials, three fire tenders promptly responded to the incident, successfully extinguishing the fire. The cooling operation is currently in progress.

Swift action by the firefighting personnel prevented further cylinder explosions as the place had 100 cylinders, averting a potential major disaster.

"At least 10-12 LPG cylinders exploded near Symbiosis College in the Viman Nagar area of Pune city. Approximately 100 LPG gas cylinders were illegally stored at an under-construction site. Out of these, 10 cylinders exploded after a fire erupted. Three fire tenders were rushed to the site, and the fire was brought under control. As of now, no damage or casualties have been reported. Further details will be shared," said an official from the Pune Fire Department.

