'Punched me on my face': Bengaluru woman alleges assault by Zomato delivery man after argument over late delivery

She claimed in the video that she had placed an order at 3.30 pm on March 9, which was supposed to be delivered by 4.30 pm, but since she did not receive her order on time, she got in touch with Zomato's customer support, and asked them to either waive off the charges for the order or cancel the order.

According to her, when the delivery executive, whom she identifies as Kamaraj, came to her flat, she asked him to wait as she was speaking to a customer care representative, which is when she says he started abusing her.

"The Zomato delivery guy came and he was so rude. I don't usually open the door because of Shushi (her pet dog) and I opened the door a little and through the small slit I asked him to wait because I was conversing with Zomato's customer support," Chandranee said.

"I gave him a choice saying I do not need the order so you can take it, I am okay. But he refused to take the order back and he started screaming at me, saying 'Am I a slave or what? You are asking me to wait here'," she alleged.