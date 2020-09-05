'Moral policed for wearing sports bra': Actress Samyuktha Hegde accuses Congress leader Kavitha Reddy of abuse, assault at Bengaluru park

South actress Samyuktha Hegde, who had gone with two of her friends to a park next to the Agara Lake in HSR Layout in Bengaluru alleged that she was heckled by Congress leader Kavitha Reddy for wearing a sports bra in a public.

Hegde recorded the entire incident and livestreamed it on Instagram, adding that the bystanders who watched accused her of being on drugs because she was an actor.

Reddy, a member of AICC and spokesperson for Karnataka Congress called the police and along with the crowd said that the women should be booked for public indecency.

“This is so wrong. I had my pullover on. We came here and I removed it and did my warmup. We were just exercising with hoops and this woman (referring to Kavitha Reddy) came up to us and started saying that we were being indecent for wearing a sports bra in a public place. We were just exercising by ourselves. Now the people here are saying that we consume drugs. Just because the drug case is being talked about, they are accusing us of consuming drugs,” Hegde said in her video as she broke down in tears.