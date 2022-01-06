Puducherry: Liquor serving outlets to be closed on January 14 and January 18 on 'Thiruvalluvar Day' and 'Vallalar Jothi Day

Liquor shops,restaurants,hotels serving liquor in Puducherry and Karaikal regions will be closed on January 14 and January 18 on account of 'Thiruvalluvar Day' and 'Vallalar Jothi Day'.

Meanwhile, Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday dismissed as 'totally false' a message doing rounds on the social media, claiming that there would be a 'complete lockdown' in the entire Union Territory from January 7 to 10.

In a release, the Lt Governor said she has asked the District Collector to probe into it for follow up action.

She said the message is being spread in her name which is 'totally false' and clarified that neither she nor her office has anything to do with it.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 08:17 PM IST