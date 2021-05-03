Puducherry election result 2021: NR Congress-BJP alliance emerges victorious; Check full list of winners

The NR Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and AIADMK alliance on Monday emerged victorious in the Puducherry Assembly polls.

The All India NR Congress secured 10 seats, and about 25.8 per cent of the total vote share, while the BJP won six, about 13 per cent. The AIADMK drew a blank but managed to garner 4.14 per cent of the total votes.

While independents secured six seats, the Indian National Congress, whose government collapsed before completing its five-year term under Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, managed to score two seats and 15.7 per cent of the total vote share.

The DMK, who fought the polls in alliance with Congress, secured six seats (18.5 per cent).

After the NR Congress, BJP and AIDMK alliance crossed the simple majority mark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah among other leaders thanked the people of the union territory. NR Congress contested 16 seats and BJP-AIADMK contested 14 seats.

Here is the full list of winners from each of the 30 constituencies in Puducherry:

